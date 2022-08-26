Moncton man charged in hit-and-run collision that left cyclist seriously injured

A man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a cyclist seriously injured in Moncton, N.B..

RCMP officers and paramedics were called to a reported hit-and-run involving a car and cyclist near the intersection of Morton Avenue and Mascaret Street on Sunday just before 11 a.m.

Police believe the driver of the car was passing two cyclists and struck one of them before fleeing the scene.

The 26-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police arrested a 45-year-old man from Moncton in connection with the investigation.

Michael Duncan Paul Hutchins has been charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link on Friday.

Hutchins was remanded into custody and is due back in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.