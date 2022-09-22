Moncton man charged in relation to break-and-enter at local business: RCMP
A 47-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has been charged following a break-and-enter at a business over the weekend.
Codiac Regional RCMP responded to an alarm at a business on St. George Street shortly after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Once on scene, police determined an individual had forced their way into the building and that several items had been stolen.
Police say a 47-year-old man was located nearby and arrested without incident.
During the arrest, police say several items were seized that were in the man's possession, including an angle grinder which matched the description of a similar tool that had been reported stolen to police.
Matthew Alexander Buck appeared in Moncton provincial court Monday and was charged with break-and-enter, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He was remanded into custody and was scheduled to return to court Thursday for a bail hearing.
