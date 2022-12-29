Moncton man facing charges for allegedly recording children at hotel pools: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A man from Moncton, N.B., is facing charges, including sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, after police say he videotaped children at hotels in Fredericton.
In early November, Fredericton Police responded to four different hotels after the force received “several” complaints of a man videotaping children in the pool areas.
In a release Thursday morning, police say Stephen Blackwood was arrested and has been charged with:
- assault
- sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age
- sexual interference
He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to return to Fredericton provincial court on Jan. 5, 2023.
The release says the New Brunswick RCMP are also investigating Blackwood for offences committed in the Moncton area.
-
Ian Tyson, Canadian folk and country legend, dead at 89Family of the long-lauded singer-songwriter confirmed he died at home, at his ranch in southern Alberta, on Thursday.
-
Murder charge laid against Nanton, Alta., man after fightA 45-year-old Nanton, Alta., man faces charges in connection with a stabbing that took place earlier this week, police say.
-
'We need to start healing': Family issues plea for information eight years following fatal crashThe family of a hit-and-run victim, along with Winnipeg Police, are renewing their call for information from the public to help solve the case eight years later.
-
-
Banff and Canmore to ring in 2023 with lower-noise pyrotechnic displaysThe towns of Banff and Canmore will both host free New Year's Eve festivities this Saturday but with an altered approach to traditional firework displays to prevent spooking wildlife and pets.
-
-
Procession for slain OPP officer to end in BarrieOntario Provincial Police have confirmed a procession to escort Const. Grzegorz "Greg" Pierzchala will take place on Friday December 30th, 2022.
-
Calgary's mouse armourer goes viral, grabs 12M views on National Geographic's Instagram pageA Calgary artist known for his cat and mouse armour has gone viral.
-
No injuries as CP freight train crashes into truck near Kamloops, B.C.A Canadian Pacific freight train has collided with a CP truck that was travelling along tracks east of Kamloops, B.C.