Moncton man facing weapon and drug charges after police checkstop

A police checkstop in Moncton has resulted in a 35-year-old man being charged with weapon and drug offences.

On Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., Codiac Regional RCMP officers stopped a car at a checkstop on Main Street.

In the process of identifying the driver, police say they learned the man had several outstanding warrants and he was arrested at the scene.

Police say after arresting the man, officers seized a loaded .22 calibre handgun, as well as cash and what police believe to be methamphetamine pills. According to police, the vehicle and the license plate were found to be stolen and were seized as well.

Angelo Teare-Kotsabasakis appeared virtually in Moncton provincial court on Friday, where he was charged with:

• possession of stolen vehicle

• possession of stolen property

• unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle

• possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

• carrying a concealed weapon

• possession of a restricted weapon without a valid license

• unsafe storage of firearm

• possession of crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Aug.c 16, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., for a bail hearing.

"Public safety is always our top priority," says S/Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP. "This planned checkstop is another excellent example of how our members are helping to keep our communities safe."