Moncton man facing weapons charges after gun discharged in Amherst

A 23-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., is facing several weapons charges following an investigation by police in Amherst, N.S.

The Amherst Police Department says it received a complaint on Sunday, which prompted them to investigate incidents in the town between May 1 and May 7.

Police have released few details about the incidents, but did tell CTV News that a firearm was discharged inside a residence on Saturday. Amherst Police Const. Tom Wood says a bullet went into a neighbouring apartment, but no one was injured.

Members of the Amherst Police Department and Codiac RCMP arrested Jack Mackenzie Coyle in Moncton on Monday. Police also executed a search warrant at Coyle's residence.

Coyle is facing a number of charges, which include:

three counts of pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition without licence

discharging a firearm while being reckless

Coyle was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man from Moncton is also facing weapons charges as a result of the investigation.

Police say that person has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.