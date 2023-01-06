Moncton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large arrested

A 29-year-old Moncton, N.B., man who was wanted for being unlawfully at large has been arrested by Codiac Regional RCMP.

Police say, on June 28, 2022, Richard James Simmons failed to return to his correctional facility, resulting in failure to comply with his release conditions.

A Canada-wide warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Simmons had been serving jail time for:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

possession of property obtained by crime

failing to comply with conditions from a probation order

The RCMP arrested Simmons on Dec. 21, 2022.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.