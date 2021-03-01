A Moncton, N.B. man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison in by a P.E.I. court for drug charges stemming from an arrest nearly two years ago.

P.E.I. RCMP say on March 6, 2019, police conducted a targeted vehicle stop in Albany, P.E.I.

As a result of the stop, police seized 162 methamphetamine tablets, a "small amount" of crystal meth, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) along with cash and weapons.

At the time of the arrest, three New Brunswick men and a P.E.I. woman were arrested for drug trafficking offences. All four were released and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

On Wednesday in Summerside Provincial Court, Shaun Silliker of Moncton, N.B. was sentenced to 20 months in prison for possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine.

Police say Silliker was also placed on a lifetime weapons ban, and ordered to give a DNA sample for the national database.