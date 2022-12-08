Moncton police raid results in five arrests, one man charged
One person is facing drug-related charges and four others are due in court following a police raid in Moncton, N.B., last week.
A team of RCMP and New Brunswick municipal police investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Pioneer Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The drug trafficking investigation started in November.
During the search, police say they seized what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis, prescription drugs, a prohibited weapon, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and money.
Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., a 31-year-old man from New Horton, N.B., a 26-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton at the scene.
Four of them were released and are due in Moncton provincial court next April.
On Dec. 2, Dwayne Richard of Rothesay appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with possession of non-prescribed drugs, and failure to appear.
He returned to court on Tuesday and was kept in custody. He is set for another court appearance on Dec. 14.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.
-
King Charles visits Wrexham AFC, the soccer club owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyKing Charles and the Queen Consort visited Wrexham AFC on Friday, the soccer club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
-
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 69 months in prison on fraud chargeA Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced jailed media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon.
-
Carra charged with mischief in relation to April road rage incidentEdmonton police confirmed Saturday that Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra faces a charge of mischief under $5,000 in regards to a road rage incident that took place in Calgary on April 2.