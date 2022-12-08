Moncton police raid results in five arrests, one man charged

One person is facing drug-related charges and four others are due in court following a police raid in Moncton, N.B., last week.

A team of RCMP and New Brunswick municipal police investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Pioneer Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. The drug trafficking investigation started in November.

During the search, police say they seized what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis, prescription drugs, a prohibited weapon, ammunition, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and money.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man from Rothesay, N.B., a 31-year-old man from New Horton, N.B., a 26-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton at the scene.

Four of them were released and are due in Moncton provincial court next April.

On Dec. 2, Dwayne Richard of Rothesay appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with possession of non-prescribed drugs, and failure to appear.

He returned to court on Tuesday and was kept in custody. He is set for another court appearance on Dec. 14.