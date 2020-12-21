Moncton took another step to deal with homelessness on Monday. Millions are being earmarked to fund a 125-unit housing project to help people get off the streets.

The city is putting up $6 million, with the province matching that amount. It is a joint project with Rising Tide Community Initiatives Inc.

The project was slowed down by the pandemic, but will roll out over the next three years. The plan includes the purchase of about 20 properties in the city to make up the 125 units, although these properties haven't been identified.

New Brunswick Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch is hoping that the federal rapid housing initiative fund in the New Year will also contribute to the project.

"COVID really, I think, crystalized it that it was a need that needs to be addressed it's not going to be an overnight fix because it is an issue that's been going on for a while and that is a huge volume but this will be a step in the right direction," Fitch said.

COVID-19 has affected homeless shelters capacity numbers making it a tough year for getting people off the streets.

Fredericton has also seen major impacts on the homeless community due to the pandemic.

Joan Kingston works on the frontlines as a nurse and chairs community action group on homelessness.

"People need to have homes, that's the important part," Kingston said. "We're working on that as a community to get people housed and get them the supports that they need in order to succeed, we continue to work on that but in the meantime winter is here and people need to have shelter."

Kingston says she would like to see projects like the Rising Tide Community Initiative in Moncton spread out across the province. The aim, she says, is to end the growing problem of homelessness in the province.