Moncton RCMP continue to search for missing 65-year-old man two weeks after he was last seen

RCMP in Moncton are continuing their search for a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Abdulgadir Nur was last seen at approximately 11:30 a.m. on April 15, around the Paul Street area in Dieppe, N.B. He was reported missing to police that same day.

Police believe Nur may have been walking on the Humphrey's Brook walking trail between Mill Road and Harrisville Boulevard in Moncton around 12 p.m. on April 15.

Since then, a RCMP drone has been assisting with a search of the area, as well as a group of 40 volunteers who are helping with the search for the father of eight.

"Someone said that they saw him on the trail so, that was Thursday but they didn't know on Monday that he was lost," said Ken Biddington, who helped organize the search for Nur.

Biddington and his wife have known the Nur family for many years. Now, they're spreading the word on his disappearance.

"He is prone to wander so, that's why we want to search for him. One of his faults is, you could say, that he would never ask for help, which is not good for us," said Biddington.

Nur's family say they just hope to see him return home sooner rather than later.

"We just hope that he's going to be okay and that we're going to find him soon," said Hassina Siraj, Nur's daughter. "It's really hard, like, especially for my mom, she has been crying all the time."

"His family and police are concerned for his wellbeing and want to make sure that he is safe," said S/Sgt. Dave MacDonnell with the Codiac Regional RCMP. "We are asking anyone who lives around the Mill Road area to check their property and report anything unusual to police."

Police describe Nur as a medium build man, five-foot-three inches tall, approximately 185 pounds, with short white hair, a white bear, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, beige pants and dark coloured sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abdulgadir Nur is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.