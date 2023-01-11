Moncton's temporary out-of-the-cold shelter will start operating 24/7

The province of New Brunswick has shared new details about the out-of-the-cold homeless shelter in Moncton, N.B., that opened on Dec. 19, 2022.

Rebecca Howland, a spokesperson for the Department of Social Development, said in an email to CTV News the new temporary shelter located at the Moncton Lions Community Centre on St. George Street will be open 24-hours a day as of Wednesday.

“This gives people the opportunity to stay longer and have access to the important services they need without having to leave each morning,” said Howland.

The City of Moncton owns the building while the province is overseeing the shelter.

Charlie Burrell, the co-founder of the Humanity Project, is running the day-to-day operations.

Howland said the new shelter is providing both beds and services to roughly 75 to 80 people a night.

She added that a variety of clinical services are being shared across both the established and temporary shelters in Moncton as part of a systems response to the city’s homelessness issue.

A fourth shelter was needed in the city because the other three were at or near capacity and still are.

In September 2022, Trevor Goodwin of the YMCA and Father Chris VanBuskirk of St. George’s Anglican Church, spoke in front of Moncton City Council to make a plea for a new cold weather shelter.

One homeless man who is currently staying at the House of Nazareth thinks the new shelter is easing the stress placed on the other ones.

“I believe so, yes. Yes it does,” said Mark Babin. “However, none of the places like to say no. I mean, there is the odd time where they won't have a bed and they'll just offer them a place on the floor. As long as they're out of the cold, that's the main thing.”

Howland said the focus of all outreach workers in Moncton is to maximize the permanent shelter resources that already exist and ensure vacancies in the other shelters are used first.

The Department of Social Development will continue to work with the departments of health, public safety, the City of Moncton and community partners to make sure professional support is available for staff and shelter clients.

“We continue to work with our partners and municipalities across the province to ensure those experiencing homelessness continue to receive the services they need,” said Howland.

Planning for the temporary shelter’s closure in April is already underway.

CTV News has asked for a tour of the facility, but the province has denied the request.