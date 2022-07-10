Moncton Ukrainian club holds massive yard sale to raise money for newcomers

There was a big yard sale in Moncton Sunday to support Ukrainian newcomers who have recently arrived in the city.

The sale took place at a vacant church on Park Street currently being used as a meeting hub and a place to accept donations.

The group had to reduce the volume of textiles inside the building due to fire safety restrictions.

Money raised on Sunday will go toward microphones for a children's choir, books for an evening Ukrainian school for kids and a temporary shelter for newcomers fleeing the war with Russia.

Olesia Bulenok, the sale's organizer, said Moncton is a kind community.

"Moncton is a great place to settle. All people are kind to us. They're helping a lot of families by hosting families from Ukraine," she said. "They're [newcomers] doing good. They're taking English lessons."

Bulenok said the war is still very much going on in her home country.

"There is still a lot of fighting going on. Every day lots of cities suffer. There's a lot of cities that don't have drinking water. They have to use water from the rain, from a puddle. It's [the war] not any better."

Bulenok said clothes are no longer needed, but donations for bicycles for children and adults are. She explained cars are too expensive for newcomers to purchase.

Kitchenware and furniture is also in need.

To find out more about making a donation visit the Ukrainian Club of Moncton's Facebook page.