Moncton woman arrested, drugs and weapons seized as part of ongoing investigation: police

RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a Moncton woman and seized drugs and weapons in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Police stopped a vehicle on Vail Street as part of their investigation on Aug. 1 just after 4 p.m.

According to a news release, several items were seized during the stop.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman at the scene on a number of outstanding warrants.

After the arrest, a search warrant was executed on the seized items.

Police say they seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, oxycodone, benzodiazepine, drug paraphernalia and money.

Prohibited weapons were also seized during the search.

The woman was later released. She is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.