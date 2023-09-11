Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds, possible showers

Monday’s weather in the London area is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high of 23C. Fog patches in the region are expected to dissipate in the morning.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy evening, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Rain may start overnight with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 15C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Tuesday: Showers and risk of thunderstorms, high of 20C.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 17C

Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 18C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 22C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 22C.

The average temperature for this time of year is 21.8C.