The Sudbury Catholic District School Board has cancelled all classes at one of its schools following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a media release sent out late Sunday evening, the board announced that all classes have been suspended at Pius XII School for Monday following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure adequate supervision of students, the Sudbury Catholic District School Board is suspending all classes at Pius XII School on Monday, January 25, 2021 and all buses have been cancelled," the release said.

Parents are asked to monitor the school and board websites for additional information.

The school board has announced that both Marymount Elementary School and Pius XII Catholic School have one connected COVID-19 case each.

"Public Health continues to investigate the situation and if any risks to the school community are identified, they may direct additional measures," each letter said. "The situation will be monitored closely, and we will provide timely updates on the school and board websites."

As a result of the cases, the following classes have been dismissed:

Grade 7B at Marymount Elementary School to isolate until Feb. 4

Native language class 8:30-9:45 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Marymount Academy to isolate until Feb. 3

Grade 1 at Pius XII Catholic School to isolate until Feb. 3

Public Health will conduct contact tracing, and everyone considered a close-contact will be reached out to by officials.

While all students in the above classes are told to isolate until the listed dates, the following advice for testing is also being given:

Grade 7B at Marymount Elementary School should be tested between Jan. 26- Jan. 28

Native language class 8:30-9:45 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Marymount Academy should be tested between Jan. 25-Jan. 27

Grade 1 at Pius XII Catholic School should be tested between Jan. 26-Jan. 28

If the test is negative but symptoms develop in subsequent days, retesting should be done.

"It is understandable that this situation may make caregivers anxious and some will choose to keep their child at home as a precaution," both letters read. "Please advise the school if you choose to do this so that we may make arrangements for continued learning when possible."

The new cases comes after 13 COVID-19 infections led to the closure of St. David Catholic Elementary School in Sudbury on Friday by the health unit. The school board had closed the school as of last Tuesday due to a shortage of staff.

For families with young children who may not be able to isolate alone, health officials advise that one parent isolate with them, allowing the rest of the household to continue with a relatively regular schedule.