Monday drive-by shooting injures no one in northeast Calgary
A recent string of gunfire incidents continued Monday night with a drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary.
At 7:37 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report that they saw a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on the 200 block of Saddle Lake Drive N.E., when a second vehicle rolled up alongside it. People inside the second vehicle recognized people inside the first car, and opened fire on it.
The people in the first car appeared to return fire.
Police recovered shell casing at the scene. They believe the occupants of both vehicles knew each other.
After the volley of gunfire, both vehicles left the scene.
There was no word on any injuries, or whether anyone has shown up at hospital.
No bystanders were struck.
There have been no arrests. People are canvassing the area for surveillance for video of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
