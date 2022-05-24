Monday fire leaves family displaced
A London, Ont. family has been displaced after fire tore through their home on Monday evening.
Neighbours tell CTV News the fire started at the front of a house near Dakin Street and Brisbin Street just after the dinner hour.
Severe damage can be seen on the front of the house and the family car, as well as minor damage to the side of the neighbouring house.
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, the residents of the house were allowed back to the scene to gather some belongings.
The man who lived in the house told CTV News they are “just trying to gather what we can and get some sleep.”
The neighbour across the street also told CTV News he couldn’t believe his eyes when the house went up in flames, saying, “It makes you realize how vulnerable our houses are to these sorts of things.”
The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage has not yet been determined.
