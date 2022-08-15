'Monday Funday' event marks mid-point of Sask. summer

The Summer Bash team in Regina hosted a ‘Monday Funday’ event in Wascana Park, which included live music, cultural presentations, horse drawn carriage rides and games for the public to enjoy.

“We had some grant money leftover so we decided to throw a little celebration. We usually have our events in the middle of Winter when it's minus 30, so we wanted to do something where we flipped that to plus 30,” said event organizer, Adam Hicks.

August 15 marks the halfway point to Winter and organizers felt it would also be an excellent opportunity to highlight some local businesses and cultural groups in Regina.

One of the most popular attractions was the horse drawn carriage rides, which drew quite the crowd.

“All the things we do is about celebrating the community and showing folks how much awesome diversity we have and showing people how cool it is to work together and how cool Regina is when we come together and celebrate,” said Hicks.

Events ran all day, concluding with fireworks in the evening.