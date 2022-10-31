Monday morning fire closes part of Disraeli Freeway; road since reopened
A fire caused lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene of the fire on Lily Street near the Disraeli Bridge. The fire, which began around 4:40 a.m., is at a vacant duplex.
When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters are attacking the fire from outside the structure, using an aerial ladder, because the conditions are too unsafe to go inside.
Crews remained on scene at the fire throughout the morning.
Late Monday, RCMP said the building, which is considered a complete loss, will be demolished as it is expected to collapse. While the demolition is underway, water will be applied to hot spots.
The city said northbound Disraeli Freeway is now open after being closed for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes for the afternoon rush.
No one has been hurt in the fire and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
