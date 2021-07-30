Monday's crash in Sault Ste. Marie claimed life of one man: police

As the investigation continues into the crash that sent 10 people to hospital in Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, police have revealed one person was killed as a result.

Police said the next of kin have been notified but his identity will not be released at this time.

The crash happened between 6th Line and MacIntyre Road on the 2600 block of Great Northern Road the morning of July 26. Four vehicles were involved, two pickup trucks, a minivan, and a cube van.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 63-year-old man in the front passenger seat of the minivan involved in the collision. The man was pronounced dead at the scene," Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release on Friday morning.

Police said the minivan crossed the centre line and hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer and then another pickup crashed into the minivan while a cube van swerved to avoid the pileup landing in the ditch.

The people in the minivan are from out of town and six of the vehicle's occupants were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, police said. The people in the three other vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but police said impairment nor speed is suspected.

Anyone with information or video on the crash is asked to call traffic services at 705-949-6300 ext. 348.

With files from Darren MacDonald, CTV News Sudbury