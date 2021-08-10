Monday's rain too late for some crops, but could give others hope in harvest

Monday's storm dumped close to 50 mm of rain in parts of Manitoba, while the recent rains may have come too late for some crops, it has given hope to others.

Brandon received the most rain over a 24-hour period, collecting 50.9 mm of precipitation on Monday, according to Environment Canada.

"I think anytime we get some rain in a drought situation, it should be viewed as a good thing," said Bill Campbell, the president of Keystone Agricultural Producers.

Campbell said the rain may have come too late for hay, wheat and canola crops, but he said late-seeded crops could capitalize on the downpour.

"Essentially the soy beans and the corn and the sunflowers have the most potential to benefit from the rain," Campbell said.

He said while the rain may not impact the quantity of the yields of these crops, it could impact the quality.

"Maybe the soybeans will fill a little fuller and they will have that bushel weight instead of shrivelling up," he said.

He said farmers had been seeing stress levels in their late-seeded crops and the situation was heading downhill, until Monday's storm hit.

"(The rain) has kind of stopped that process and there may be some levels of recovery, but it is never going to be what it could have potentially," he said.

Campbell is hopeful more rain will come, and is looking to fall moisture and timely spring rains to help Manitoba fields recover from the drought.

