Mondays daytime high will be 19 C colder than normal

Crews are continuing to work on clearing roadways after a massive snowfall hit southern Alberta over the weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Calgary saw varying totals, ranging from eight centimetres to 23 centimetres across the city, with 18 centimetres as the official event total measured at the Calgary International Airport.

Well-situated high and low pressure systems produced narrow bands of snow, which – west of Calgary - combined with strong winds to produce whiteout conditions along the Trans-Canada highway on Thursday.

Mountain regions west of Calgary received up to 40 centimetres of snow over the weekend and some communities east of Calgary also recorded high snowfall totals, including Gleichan with total accumulations of 34 centimetres and Drumheller at 23 centimetres.

Further south and east, communities like Lethbridge and Medicine Hat were not as impacted with five and two centimetres respectively.

Mountain highways visible on the Drive BC website on Monday morning were still showing snow-covered routes.

A low complex (an area of low pressure with multiple centres) will continue to pull colder air into Alberta for the next couple of days. The daytime high in Calgary on Monday will be 19 degrees colder than average and the high on Tuesday will be 14 degrees colder than average.

Overnight low temperatures will range from -17 C to -25 C over the next few nights with wind chill values making it feel colder than that.

As of 9 a.m. Monday an extreme cold warning remains in place north and east of Calgary, due to wind chill values close to -40 at times.

A ridge of high pressure will introduce warmer Pacific air into southern Alberta starting on Wednesday, with daytime highs expected to hit the mid-single digits by Friday. Calgary will see more sunshine starting on Tuesday, but melting is unlikely until Wednesday when the daytime high hits -5 C.