'Money doesn't equal memories': Psychologist warns against succumbing to pressure during the holidays

A psychologist is encouraging Canadians not to overextend themselves – either financially or socially – during the holiday season.

“I think this year we have the added pressure of coming out of – or somewhat coming out of – COVID and the expectation we are going to do it normally or make up for lost time,” registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance told CTV News Edmonton.

“There's been a lot of economic uncertainty, and actually economic downturn for a lot of people, so you have that added pressure for people as well.”

Ferrance says many people feel like they have to keep up with their neighbours, or feel pressure because of advertising.

“It's really important to realize these are self-generated pressures. You don't have to give into this,” he said.

“Do your best because really what it boils down to is where your heart is and what it is you are trying to convey.”

For those cutting back on spending on toys, Ferrance recommends making up for it with your time.

“Do you remember what you got when you were 12? I don't remember. And so what we do remember is the experience.”

Ganz added: “Money doesn't equal memories, you need to just be there for them.”

He also encourages people to reach out to others if they need extra support during the holiday season.

“This time of the season can be rough for some people. For those people, definitely reach out if you're having a hard time, ” the psychologist advised.

“You don't have to do this alone; connect with a good mental health provider.”

And, he suggests taking the time to check in with those around you.

“If you're not having a hard time, be kind to people around you.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg.