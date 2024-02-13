Money from Lethbridge drug bust will help fund Alberta crime prevention

More than $80,000 from Lethbridge's largest drug bust will be used to help fund community crime prevention projects across Alberta, police announced Tuesday.

The record-breaking bust happened on Dec. 20, 2022, resulting in more than $1-million worth of illegal drugs being confiscated and charges laid against Patrick Rodney, who was 34 at the time.

In addition to the drugs, officers seized cash, bank drafts and other property, all of which will be used to give back to the community.

In a news release, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) explained the province's civil forfeiture office brought forward a court application to forfeit the cash, bank drafts and a Subaru registered to Rodney as proceeds or instruments of drug trafficking.

Forfeiture was granted on Jan. 17.

"Organized crime inflicts so much harm on communities and this provides a chance for drug money to be made good through support for community crime prevention initiatives," said ALERT Acting Sgt. Peter Clarke in a news release.

Rodney is scheduled to appear in court to an Feb. 26 to answer to his criminal charges.