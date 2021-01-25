B.C.'s money laundering inquiry resumes Monday with testimony from a former casino manager as well as a former RCMP officer who held top positions in the gaming industry.

Rick Duff is expected to speak about his time working at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and Paragon, which operate casinos in B.C., including as a dealer and assistant general manager of casino operations.

The inquiry will also hear from Robert Kroeker, a former Mountie and former director of civil forfeiture who also worked in executive positions at Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The B.C. government established the inquiry in 2019 after reports outlined the extent of illegal cash at casinos and the impact of laundered money on the high price of real estate