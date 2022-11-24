Money will help human trafficking victims navigate court system

Angels of Hope, a Sudbury-based charity, has received $100,000 from the Law Foundation of Ontario to help victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation navigate the court process.

The group focuses on supporting and protecting survivors of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking cases are under-reported," said Cristina Scarpellini, executive director of Angels of Hope.

“Whether it’s because of the intimidation factor that the victims face or they don't have a good understanding of what the court process all entails.”

The registered charity said its RISE program offers survivors help with information about the courts to help them prepare for proceedings along with other supports.

"It's important to recognize our strong partnerships with our Indigenous communities and Indigenous court supported processes,” said Lynzy Lalande, program director of the RISE program.

“Fifty-one per cent of victims and survivors of human trafficking are Indigenous.”

The Law Foundation of Ontario said it is providing the grant because the RISE program supports community-driven projects that aim to advance access to justice.