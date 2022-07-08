Monkeypox cases climbing in B.C.: What you need to know

The cases of monkeypox are climbing in British Columbia.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 21 cases had been confirmed in the province as of Friday.

All confirmed cases except one have been in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. Island Health announced Friday evening that one person who lives on southern Vancouver Island has been confirmed to have the disease.

The virus is spread through close contact, and Health Canada says that so far, most cases in the country have been in men who have sex with other men.

Last month, when there were just two cases in B.C., the Ministry of Health told CTV News the provincial health officer and B.C. Centre for Disease Control are working closely with provincial, territorial and federal agencies on a "co-ordinated outbreak response" to manage the disease.

What that response looks like for now is ensuring cases are being reported. Health-care providers need to use national case report forms and laboratory testing protocols need to be in line with those of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Additionally, vaccination strategies are being co-ordinated with officials outside of B.C. to "ensure we are preventing the virus from spreading, as effectively as possible."

When it comes to vaccines, the ministry said they'd be available for close contacts, and that it was working with at-risk communities to determine the need for broader vaccination campaigns.

Some tell CTV News they've been able to get the shot without being a close contact, because they're considered at risk.

As for why the shots aren't available to everyone, the ministry said there just aren't enough.

"Health Canada maintains a limited stockpile of a vaccine that protects against monkeypox," the ministry said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted through direct contact with contaminated objects, people and animals.

Symptoms include lesions or sores on the skin, including inside the mouth and on genitals and the peri-anal area. Those with monkeypox typically also experience fever and swollen lymph nodes, Health Canada says.

The first signs include headache, muscle ache, backache, chills and exhaustion, but some mild cases may go undiagnosed.

Despite transmission in Canada, the disease is still considered rare.

