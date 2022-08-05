Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is expanding eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine.

In a Friday news release, the province noted that infections have primarily been reported among people who identify as being part of the gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (gbMSM) communities. The province announced that these individuals are now eligible for the vaccine if they also meet at least one of the following criteria:

If they have received a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and/or syphilis in the past two months;

If they have had two or more sexual partners in the last 21 days;

If they have attended or are planning to attend locations for sexual contact;

If they have had anonymous sex in the past 21 days or are planning to; or

If they have engaged in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or client.

Eligible Manitobans can book their preventative immunization online beginning on Aug. 8. It is being offered at three Winnipeg locations, including Klinic Community Health, Access Winnipeg West, and Our Own Health Centre.

The monkeypox vaccine has been available since June in Manitoba for people who may have been exposed to the virus.

To date, there have been no confirmed monkeypox cases in the province.