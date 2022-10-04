Monkeypox vaccine eligibility expanded, second dose now available

The Manitoba government is expanding eligibility criteria for people to receive the monkeypox vaccine, and has announced the availability of a second dose.

Manitoba Health said the changes are aligned with recent recommendations made by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Eligibility for the vaccine now includes:

• Anyone who identifies as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men community and meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection in the last year;

• Had two or more sexual partners in the last 90 days;

• Attended or are planning to attend locations for sexual contact; and

• Had anonymous sex in the last 90 days or are planning to.

• Any sexual contacts of the people listed above;

• People who identify as sex workers no matter their self-identified sex or gender; and

• Staff or volunteers who work at sex-on-premises venues who have been in contact with objects or materials that may be contaminated with monkeypox and personal protective equipment wasn’t used.

As of Oct. 2, 997 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

Those who have already received one dose are also now able to receive a second shot.

Manitoba Health said the second dose should be at least 28 days after the first.

Those who are now eligible can start to book their appointments on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. They can be booked online or by calling 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257.