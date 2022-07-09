Monkeypox vaccines available to those at risk in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver health authorities are providing monkeypox vaccines to those most at risk of the virus, offering online booking for appointments in several cities.

The virus is spread through close contact, and Health Canada says that so far, most cases in the country have been in men who have sex with other men. As of Friday, there were 21 confirmed cases – all but one in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

Both VCH and Fraser Health have posted the criteria for getting immunized online, saying the shots will be available to those who self-identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men and who meet at least one additional criteria.

These include men who have been diagnosed with a bacterial sexually transmitted infection in the past two months, men who are engaged in sex work, those who plan to have anonymous sex and people who are attending or planning to attend bathhouses, sex clubs, or cruising spots like parks.

"Experience of other jurisdictions shows early use of vaccines among groups who are at the highest risk of spread, along with case and contact tracing efforts by public health, can reduce transmission and prevent severe illness," says the VCH website.

"Vaccine is not recommended for the general public."

In VCH, there are eight locations where clinics have been set up, all within the city of Vancouver.

"Planning is underway for more vaccine clinics," the booking website says.

In Fraser Health, there are three locations: one in Burnaby, one in Surrey and one in Abbotsford.

Those who are eligible don’t need to show ID or be covered by the province's medical services plan in order to get the shot.

Monkeypox is a viral disease transmitted through direct contact with contaminated objects, people and animals. Symptoms include lesions or sores on the skin, including inside the mouth and on genitals and the peri-anal area. Those with monkeypox typically also experience fever and swollen lymph nodes, Health Canada says.

The first signs include headache, muscle ache, backache, chills and exhaustion, but some mild cases may go undiagnosed.

VCH is also warning that despite the increased risk among men who have sex with men, the virus can spread to anyone.

"Any person who has close and prolonged contact with a person who has monkeypox may be at risk of infection," the website says.

"Stigmatizing people because of a disease is never OK. Anyone can get monkeypox, regardless of their sexuality."