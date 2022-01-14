Mono Township playground vandalized
Provincial police are investigating an act of mischief at a park in Mono Township.
On Tuesday, Dufferin OPP received a call about graffiti spray-painted on various playground equipment and park benches at Island Lake Family Park.
Through email correspondence to CTV News, Kimberly Heaton from the Town of Mono writes that, while it's not uncommon to see graffiti at the park, this is the first time the park has been targeted this significantly.
The park is currently closed as the Town works to install a new pathway and tennis courts, with the anticipated time frame of reopening this spring.
Heaton expects the process of removing the graffiti will take up time and labour, as staff will have to locate specific materials suitable for cold weather conditions to remove the paint.
"It will be a lot of labour to remove it," Heaton writes. "A lot of the solvents don't work in the cold conditions, so we are investigating the process to correct it."
Anyone who knows anything about the incident is encouraged to reach out to police.
