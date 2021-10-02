iHeartRadio

Mono Twp crash sends two to hospital in critical condition

The aftermath of a two-car crash in Mono Township, Ont., on Sat. Oct. 2, 2021 (OPP/Twitter)

Two people have been airlifted to Toronto trauma centres following a crash in Mono Township.

Provincial police say the collision happened Saturday morning at the intersection of 25 Sideroad and the 3rd Line EHS.

A man and woman who were in the same vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

12