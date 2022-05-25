Monsters, music, and merriment: Downtown Spark aims to invigorate city’s core
If you visit downtown Edmonton in the next 11 days, you might see some strange and unusual sights. Art installations and musical performances are popping up throughout the area as part of Downtown Spark.
Puneeta McBryan of the Downtown Business Association says it’s the perfect time to remind people of all that the area has to offer.
“I think downtown just sort of fell out of a lot of people’s routine over COVID. We all sort of stayed a little bit closer to our neighbourhoods, our homes, working from home, so this is really about getting people back in the habit of coming downtown for weekends, for workdays,” she said.
From wacky inflatables on historic buildings, to lunch hour musical performances, to a dog party in the park, there’s something for Edmontonians of all ages.
“It’s sort of the shoulder season for festivals, so the big festivals aren’t starting until later in the summer, but people want to get out and do things right now,” said McBryan.
“It’s just reintroducing everyone to downtown.”
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.