Monstrosity Burger facing fine for multiple public health order violations, province says
A Winnipeg restaurant is facing a fine for breaking public health orders.
On Wednesday, the province said the company operating as Monstrosity Burger and Tuxedo Village Family Restaurant on Corydon Avenue is facing seven counts of violating public health orders. It said the courts will determine the fine amount, which could be up to $1 million.
The province previously shut down in-person dining at the burger joint in September after it was fined $40,000 for breaking public health orders.
Monstrosity Burger declined to comment when asked by CTV News by email.
Several other tickets were handed out between Jan. 3 to 9 including 30 tickets to people for not wearing a mask indoors in a public place. The province said one person was fined $8,550 for violating the Federal Quarantine Act, and another ticket for $1,296 was given to a person.
The majority of the tickets (25) were handed out in the Southern Health-Santé Sud, while the rest of the tickets (8) were handed out in Winnipeg.
