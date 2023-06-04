iHeartRadio

Mont Tremblant woman reported missing found safe


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police say a Mont Tremblant woman who had been reported missing has been found safe.

Sûreté du Québec reported her missing early Sunday morning. Police provided an update just before 10:30 a.m. to say she had been found in good health.

Since she has been located, CTV News Ottawa has removed her name and photo from this article.

