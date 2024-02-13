Montana's Brier to kick off with free concert by The Reklaws
The 2024 Montana’s Brier in Regina will kick off with a free concert by Ontario band, The Reklaws.
Made up of siblings Jenna Walker and Stuart Walker, the duo will take to the Patch stage at the Viterra International Trade Centre on March 1.
“We’re excited to be a part of the most iconic event in Canadian curling, and we’re looking forward to a great night in Regina at the Montana’s Brier! Get ready to be swept off your feet,” Jenna said in a news release from Curling Canada.
The concert will begin after the conclusion of the 6 p.m. opening draw of the Brier and admission will be on a first-come first serve basis, with a capacity of 4,200.
The Reklaws’ 2018 debut single, “Long Live the Night,” became the most-streamed song produced by Canadian country acts.
The duo has been nominated for eight Juno awards, won eight Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, and hosted the 2023 CCMA awards show.
“I Grew up on a Farm,” their newest single, came out last Friday.
Tickets to the Brier are available online or in person at the Brandt Centre Box Office.
