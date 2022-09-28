Montfort Hospital restricting visitors amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Montfort Hospital in Ottawa's east end is imposing visitor restrictions in care units due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Effective Wednesday, visitors are not allowed to visit patients in care units at Montfort Hospital.

Only one family caregiver at a time may be present at the bedside, and up to two family caregivers may be designated to assist the patient.

"This is a safety measure for our patients and employees as we see a rise in COVID-19 cases in our community," the Montfort Hospital said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

The hospital says the new visitor restrictions do not impact previous guidance on accompany a patient at the Emergency Department, the Family Birthing Centre or to a medical appointment.

In the emergency department, one person can accompany a patient in the emergency room, or two people in the case of a newborn or a child. Patients visiting the Montfort Hospital for an appointment may have one person accompany them.

The Montfort Hospital says in the Family Birthing Centre, only one person is allowed at the bedside for the duration of the birth.

Ottawa's medical officer of health warned earlier this week that Ottawa's COVID-19 levels are currently increasing this fall.

"The level of COVID is increasing again; we see that in the wastewater and the percentage of healthcare workers that are testing positive," Dr. Vera Etches told CTV Morning Live on Monday.

"And it's not the only respiratory virus; so there are many other viral viruses, other viruses that are causing respiratory illness like a cold."