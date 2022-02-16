Month-long art display in Lethbridge river valley honours MMIWG

A display will be up in the Lethbridge river valley for the next month aimed at honouring murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). The walk features local artwork, photos and red dresses, symbolizing loved one's who have vanished or been killed.

The movement began in Vancouver in 1992 and has quietly grown across Canada, including in Lethbridge. The Women's Memorial March has been transformed into a public display along the city's river valley.

“We’re honouring and acknowledging the women and girls, all women and girls that have been taken from us too soon,” said Melanie Morrow, a member of the Metis Council for the Lethbridge area and volunteer with Sisters in Spirit.

The walk is now in its fourth year. The roughly kilometre-long pathway display aims to raise awareness about women who face physical, mental and spiritual violence. The walk is located on the Coalbanks pathway, right next to the Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

“Thinking about these things and remembering these women and honouring these women, and raising awareness for these women, holding our government accountable needs to be happening everyday, not just one day,” said Morrow.

The City of Lethbridge and council continue to find different ways to bring awareness to the national crisis.

“The city has put together MMIWG Call to Action where there's 25 actions that we have pulled together from the national Indigenous inquiry,” said Echo Nowak, an Indigenous relations specialist with the City of Lethbridge.

Normally the ceremony would include marches on streets and spiritual ceremonies, such as the Sisters in Spirit vigil, but the pandemic has forced the group to re-adjust their plans in a COVID safe way.

Morrow hopes the project will shine a positive light on the Indigenous community despite the dark topic.

“I think when you walk through here and you see the beautiful talent of some of our people and lots of people just coming together, coming down together it means a lot,” said Morrow.

Earlier this week, a virtual memorial to honour MMIWG was held in partnership with the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee and the Blood Tribe Department of Health, along with the City of Lethbridge.

On Monday, photos and names were projected on the side of city hall to honour loved ones who have not come home.

In January 2021, the city also approved the National Inquiry into MMIWG Recommendations and Work Plan, along with a one-time budget request of $435,000 to be used during a three-year period.

The display ill be up until March 13.