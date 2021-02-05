Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police have seized more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, a submachine gun and semi-automatic rifles, following a month-long investigation of a Sables-Spanish Rivers Township man.

The OPP received information Dec. 16 last year that a package contained illegal devices was being delivered to the Massey-area residence.

After a lengthy investigation, several OPP units executed a search warrant Jan. 20 at 3:58 p.m. at a home on Lee Valley Road.

A search of the residence led to a seizure of:

Colt M45A1, with a loaded magazine

Ruger Mark IV Tactical pistol

CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1 submachine gun

Benelli Tactical shotgun with 8 slugs in a case attached to gun

Cadex CDX-10 semi-automatic rifle

SMG Tactical upper receiver

Beretta lower receiver

Remington 870 shotgun

Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle

Ruger SR-22 semi-automatic rifle

Savage 12 bolt action rifle

Beretta 950 pistol

Exotic Electronics Defender stun gun

Packaging from the two suppressors

Firearm documents

15 high capacity magazines

31 legitimate magazines

Various ammunition for the different firearms

Two suppressors

Possession and Acquisition (PAL) and registration certificates

Three firearm accessories - two fake suppressors and one muzzle flash suppressor

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is facing several charges, including importing prohibited weapons and ammunition, weapons possession and possession of restricted firearms.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 1.