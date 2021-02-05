Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police have seized more than a dozen weapons, including handguns, a submachine gun and semi-automatic rifles, following a month-long investigation of a Sables-Spanish Rivers Township man.
The OPP received information Dec. 16 last year that a package contained illegal devices was being delivered to the Massey-area residence.
After a lengthy investigation, several OPP units executed a search warrant Jan. 20 at 3:58 p.m. at a home on Lee Valley Road.
A search of the residence led to a seizure of:
- Colt M45A1, with a loaded magazine
- Ruger Mark IV Tactical pistol
- CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S1 submachine gun
- Benelli Tactical shotgun with 8 slugs in a case attached to gun
- Cadex CDX-10 semi-automatic rifle
- SMG Tactical upper receiver
- Beretta lower receiver
- Remington 870 shotgun
- Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle
- Ruger SR-22 semi-automatic rifle
- Savage 12 bolt action rifle
- Beretta 950 pistol
- Exotic Electronics Defender stun gun
- Packaging from the two suppressors
- Firearm documents
- 15 high capacity magazines
- 31 legitimate magazines
- Various ammunition for the different firearms
- Two suppressors
- Possession and Acquisition (PAL) and registration certificates
- Three firearm accessories - two fake suppressors and one muzzle flash suppressor
As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township is facing several charges, including importing prohibited weapons and ammunition, weapons possession and possession of restricted firearms.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 1.