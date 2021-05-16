Month long virtual fundraiser for Alzheimer's

The 23rd annual Walk for Alzheimer's has been underway all month, but virtually.

This year's theme is "Walk 10,006 steps for 10,006 people living with dementia in Simcoe County". People have been getting their steps in over a week or a day on some of our region's beautiful trails.

The goal this year is $75,000. All money raised during the walk stays in Simcoe County for the programs and support services offered by the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County.

Katherine Breeson, the events coordinator, says they are close to reaching their goal.

To register to walk by May 30th, or to donate click here.