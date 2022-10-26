Monthly gas bills going up in Manitoba

Monthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.

On Tuesday, The Public Utilities Board (PUB) announced that it approved Centra Gas Manitoba Inc.’s application to increase the gas commodity rate beginning on Nov. 1.

The new rate will boost the typical residential customer’s bill by about 11.5 per cent or $100 a year. Centra’s gas commodity rates will be reviewed again in February 2023.

The PUB said the reason for the increase is due to the rising cost of natural gas market prices in North America.

Gas commodity rates for those that have fixed term, fixed-price contracts with Centra or a private broker are not affected by this rate increase.