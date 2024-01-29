Months ahead of summer, camper trailer and van stolen: OPP

Perhaps in preparation for summer, a camper and a van were stolen from Southgate west of Shelburne on the weekend.

Provincial police are investigating the theft of a white 26-foot Starcraft Autumn Ridge BHS - with no licence plate attached.

Police say the trailer was taken between January 21 and Friday.

Two days later, police were called to a property on Eco Park Way about a stolen black 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan with Nova Scotia licence plate HFV079.

Police believe the van was stolen between Friday and Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.