Montour celebrates Stanley Cup final appearance in Six Nations
Six Nations celebrated NHL hometown hero Brandon Montour Thursday evening.
While Montour didn’t win the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, he certainly won the hearts of those from his community.
Dozens of people convened at The Gathering Place to celebrate Montour, who is originally from Six Nations of the Grand River.
He helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup final against the Las Vegas Golden Knights earlier this year.
While the Panthers ultimately lost, Montour did celebrate the birth of his son during the finals.
The new dad also took a moment on Thursday to reaffirm the importance of representation in professional sports.
“Those that come from Six Nations, we have a handful in the NHL, but very few make it,” said Montour. “It’s definitely the highest level, but there are challenges along the way. To see myself and other players around the league that are Native, just gives that extra jump that it’s possible and it’s there if you want it.”
Montour was also the inspiration for a lawn sign fundraiser, which saw the community raise $10,000. He was personally able to present the cheques to several local sports organizations on Thursday.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour disputeUnionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Edmonton co-founder of Brown Ballers aims to branch out from all-Indian basketball success storyIt was a big moment on July 26, one Edmonton's Navin Ramharak will never forget: a major U.S. tournament win broadcast to 11 million people by the all-pro Indian basketball team he helped organize.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan KinneyAlberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
Travellers urged to stay away from wildfire zones amid B.C.'s record-breaking fire seasonAs thousands of British Columbians head out of town for the long weekend, wildfire officials want some people to reconsider their travel plans given the province's record-breaking fire season.
-
Grieving B.C. grandmother demands apology after grandson's death in foster careFamily members are speaking out about the gruesome torment of two B.C. foster children, including an 11-year-old boy who died after being beaten by his foster parents in 2021.
-
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC FerriesIt was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrivesA Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
-
Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-entersA Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.