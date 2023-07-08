Montpellier Road in Greater Sudbury reponed after a serious crash

Montpellier Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford reopened in early Sunday after a serious crash Saturday night.

The road was closed between 5052 Montpellier Road and Wilderness Road as of about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, police said in a tweet.

The section of the road reopened approximately two hours later, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a subsequent tweet.

“Police are investigating a serious single motor vehicle collision on Montpellier Road in Chelmsford,” said the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) at the time.

Police have not released any details on the cause of the collision or if any injuries were sustained in the crash.

“Please remain away from the area and seek an alternate route,” said police originally.

No alternate routes were identified by police.

CTV News has reached out to GSPS for further information, requests have not yet been returned.

Montpellier road is now open. The Greater Sudbury police would like to thank the public for their cooperation and patience.