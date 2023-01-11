Montreal man arrested in connection to alleged Oxford County fraud

A 22-year-old man from Montreal is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 in connection to an incident in Norwich Township, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Wednesday, OPP said the man was charged after two people said they were contacted and told a sum of money was needed to post bail for a family member who had been arrested.

“Two citizens were contacted by telephone by suspects posing as a relative claiming to be in trouble with police. The phone was turned over to another person posing as an RCMP officer demanding money for their relative who was allegedly arrested for drug offences,” OPP said in a news release. “The victim was advised that $8,000 was required before their relative would be released.”

According to OPP, one of the victims believed their son was in trouble and proceeded to obtain the money. They were told that an officer would attend their residence to collect it.

Officials said the victim became suspicious as time passed and eventually contacted police.

“An unknown person arrived at the residence shortly after, identifying themselves as a courier and were there to pick up the bail money for their relative,” OPP said.

Members of Oxford OPP attended the residence and took the individual into custody.