Montreal man found dead by dog walker in Toronto was murdered, police say

A Montreal man has been identified as the victim of a murder after his body was found by a resident walking their dog in Toronto.

York Regional Police (YRP) say that just before 8 a.m., they received a call from a resident who reported finding a deceased person on a trail northwest of the Seneca Polytechnic College King Campus in the Dufferin Street and 15 Sideroad area.

“Attending officers confirmed the discovery of an unidentified male’s body. The circumstances of his death were deemed suspicious and members of the Homicide Unit took carriage of the investigation,” police said in a Tuesday press release.

“A post-mortem examination took place on April 24, 2023 and the death has been deemed a homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time.”

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath, of Montreal, Que.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

“Investigators are appealing to witnesses who can help retrace the victim’s whereabouts and activities leading up to when his body was found on April 23,” police said in the release.

“Additionally, investigators are urging anyone with dashcam or video surveillance in the area, to contact police as soon as possible.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the YRP Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, EXT 7865, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.