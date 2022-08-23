Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation

Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.

Police say eight RAM trucks were stolen from residential driveways in the Bolton area between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15.

The OPP says its Caledon Community Street Crime Unit narrowed its investigation to potential suspects in the Toronto area.

Last week, the crime unit arrested both suspects in Brampton.

In all, officers laid charges of possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply with a probation order and possession of cocaine.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.

Police say the RAM pickup trucks have not been located.

STOLEN VEHICLES AT SHIPPING YARD

Police say on Thursday last week, officers were alerted that a stolen vehicle had been tracked to a shipping yard in Bolton.

"The investigation led officers to a specific shipping container scheduled to be shipped overseas," provincial police stated in a release.

They say a 2021 Range Rover HSE and a 2020 Lexus RX350 were discovered inside the shipping container.

Police say both vehicles had been reported stolen in Toronto and Peel.

"Caledon OPP is working actively with its various partners to combat the growing trend of auto thefts in the region and across the province," police noted. "Both investigations are ongoing."