Monument honours Albertans killed by impaired drivers

A new monument was unveiled in Spruce Grove, it’s a tribute to 54 Albertans who were killed by impaired drivers.

The monument is the sixth one of its kind across Canada, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) hopes to have one in every province eventually.

“It’s important to the families who have lost loved ones to impaired driving, it’s important for the community to remember why these names are here and how awful and tragic impaired driving can be,” said Jaymie Lyne Hancock, with MADD Canada.

Each monument has elements of the design unique to each province, added Hancock. The Alberta monument is on the grounds of the Spruce Grove RCMP detachment.

“We’ve left space, unfortunately… my hope is that it doesn’t fill up,” said Hancock. “I hope that we can educate the public, I hope that we can continue encouraging people to choose a safe, sober ride home and that none of these tragedies happen anymore.”

With mandatory alcohol screening rules in effect, police have been taking more impaired drivers off the road, according to Hancock.