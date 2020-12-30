A spokesperson for the family of Chantel Moore says they're hoping they get more answers in 2021.

The Indigenous woman was shot and killed after Edmundston police responded to her apartment for a wellness check.

According to investigators, the officer arrived around 2:30 a.m. knocked on the living room window "several times," and after "several minutes" Chantel Moore opened the door "armed with a knife" and walked toward the officer.

The officer asked her to lower the knife and then fired his weapon.

Quebec's police watchdog completed its investigation in mid-December and sent their report to New Brunswick's Public Prosecution Service.

The family is hoping that report is made public and that changes come to the way wellness checks are done.

"There's been a lot of speculation and questions raised and people really have to know what actually happened," said Judith Sayers, the president of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, which represents multiple First Nations on Vancouver Island. "There really has to be an outcry to be changing the way wellness checks are done, that they're done with trauma informed teams as opposed to the police."

Moore was from Tlaoquiaht First Nation near Tofino, B.C.

The Public Prosecution Service says it will take several weeks to look over the report and determine if charges are warranted.