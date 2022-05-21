iHeartRadio

Moose brought safely back to woods after crashing into Rockland, Ont. back yard

A moose in the back yard of a Rockland, Ont. home. May 21, 2022. (Cassie Aylward/CTV Morning Live)

A young moose that crashed into back yards in Rockland, Ont. Saturday morning was brought safely back to the wild.

Residents on Diane Avenue woke to find a moose had knocked over their backyard fence before crashing through another fence into the neighbouring yard.

Ontario Provincial Police responded and told CTV News in an email that the moose was followed by officers until it was safely back in the woods.

